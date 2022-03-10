Orange Cassidy injured his shoulder at AEW Revolution during the ladder match. On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, it was confirmed on commentary that he does not require surgery. However, the AEW star is definitely hurt, and he is expected to be out of action for a while.

Despite being injured, Orange Cassidy did appear on AEW Dynamite. He was at ringside during Wheeler Yuta’s defeat against PAC. He did have his arm in a sling, and had no physical role in the match. Cassidy has also yet to comment on the situation, so a timetable for his recovery is not clear.

Orange Cassidy suffered the injury during a spot featuring Keith Lee. The Limitless One threw him over the top rope onto Christian Cage and Ricky Starks on the floor. However, Cassidy landed awkwardly, and that led to him tweaking his shoulder. After that point, the 37-year-old had no involvement in the match and was checked on at ringside by AEW’s medical team.

The face of the Revolution ladder match was eventually won by Wardlow, who earned himself a TNT Title shot. Prior to the AEW Revolution match, Orange Cassidy had been undefeated in his previous four matches.

It was revealed that Orange Cassidy will be out of action for a while after that nasty landing at Revolution.

No surgery will be required.#AEWDynamite #AEWOnTBS pic.twitter.com/hAO6tzHDBh — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 10, 2022

This is one of the most innovative things I’ve ever seen in a ladder match, and now you guys know why Orange Cassidy was in this match. He played his part.

pic.twitter.com/Kyru49L5mC — Honcho🎯 (@P1AllElite) March 7, 2022

