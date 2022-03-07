On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that Orange Cassidy injured his shoulder at AEW Revolution. The popular star was the only serious injury on the show. It is unknown how serious the problem is going to be at this point. Dave Meltzer did add that Ricky Starks is okay following the powerbomb onto the ladder bridge.

However, for Orange Cassidy, his injury had nothing to do with ladders. He appeared to pick up the injury when being launched out of the ring by Keith Lee. Cassidy was sent flying over the top ropes into Christian Cage and Starks on the outside. But he went further than them and took a rough landing.

That was the last involvement that Orange Cassidy had in the match, as he was checked on by doctors at ringisde. However, the Face of the Revolution ladder match was eventually won by Wardlow. He will now receive a TNT Title shot down the line, against either Sammy Guevara or Scorpio Sky. Those two men are competing for the gold this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

