Veteran pro wrestler Christian Cage took to Twitter on Monday to mark one year since leaving WWE for the last time.

Christian was a surprise entrant in the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, entering at #24 and lasting just over 18 minutes before Seth Rollins tossed him out as the 27th elimination. He had feuded with Randy Orton the year before after making his return to TV, and did a few segments with his best friend, WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Christian’s Twitter post marked 1 year since the 2021 Royal Rumble, held on January 31. It was later announced on March 7 of last year at AEW Revolution that Cage had signed a multi-year contract with the company. He made his in-ring debut on the March 31 edition of Dynamite, defeating Frankie Kazarian. Christian noted in the new tweet how last year he was involved in pay-per-view main events for WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling, and how AEW is his home for the rest of his career.

“1 yr ago today I took my career back. Man, 2021 was wild, I was involved in 3 PPV main events for 3 different companies & had some special moments. That being said, @AEW is my home for the rest of my career. So what do I want in 2022? The world, Chico, and everything in it,” he wrote.

Christian became the Impact World Champion in 2021, thanks to AEW’s working relationship with Impact Wrestling. He held the title for 71 days after defeating Kenny Omega for it during the AEW Rampage premiere on August 13. Cage dropped the title to former champion Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory on October 23.

Cage is currently working as a manager/partner to AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. He last wrestled on the losing end of the 10-man tag team match during the New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage, and before that worked the six-man Falls Count Anywhere match at Full Gear on November 13, teaming with Jurassic Express for a win over Adam Cole and The Young Bucks.

Not including matches he wrestled for Impact, Cage has not wrestled a singles match in AEW since losing to Kenny Omega at AEW All Out on September 5.

