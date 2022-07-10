Another Joshi star is headed to the United States.

According to Fightful Select, former Stardom star Jungle Kyona is planning to make a trip to the U.S. this year.

It was noted in the report, that former ROH Women’s Champion Sumie Sakai has been helping Kyona secure bookings.

Kyona left Stardom back in September 2021 after being with the promotion for six years. In 2020, Kyona suffered several injuries, including an ACL rupture and a dislocated shoulder.

During her time in Stardom, she held the Artist of Stardom Title and the Goddess of Stardom Title.

As noted earlier, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling star Miyu Yamashita earned a future shot at the AEW Women’s Championship after she defeated current champion, Thunder Rosa, at TJPW’s “Summer Sun Princess” event on July 9.

Below is a video of Jungle Kyona facing Mandy Leon:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts