A question has lingered in the back of wrestling fans’ minds since August of last year: Can Colt Cabana and CM Punk co-exist in 2022?

According to a recent report from “Fightful Select”, many on the AEW roster also wondered about Cabana and Punk’s contentious relationship. The report says that several talent found out that Cabana’s contract with the company was not likely to be renewed, causing concern among many as Cabana is a very popular presence backstage. Numerous talent “went to bat” for Cabana, and in the months since then, Cabana wrestled at the AEW-produced ROH Supercard Of Honor event.

Cabana is said to “almost never” be at AEW TV, and that the wrestler has not been booked to compete in an AEW ring either. Despite concerns and rumors, Cabana’s profile on the AEW roster page remains active.

Around mid-April, rumors were that Cabana was re-signed with AEW but through the company’s Ring of Honor promotion. Cabana is a member of AEW’s Dark Order faction that recently lost members Alan Angels and Stu Grayson. The team has seemingly been placed on the backburner in the grand scheme of AEW’s plans.

Originally the best of friends, Colt Cabana and CM Punk’s relationship reportedly soured after the two were sued by WWE doctor Christopher Amann in 2018 over comments that Punk made on Cabana’s “Art of Wrestling” podcast after his release from WWE. The pair won the suit, but a disagreement over legal fees led to Cabana suing Punk later that year.

When signing with AEW in August, Punk said that there was no one in the locker room with whom he had a bad relationship, but that night — as it seems has been the case many nights since — Cabana was not in the locker room.

