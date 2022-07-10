Fightful Select has revealed the producers behind this week’s “Raw” and “SmackDown” matches and segments.

It was noted in the report that Ariya Daivari and Curtis Axel haven’t been used by WWE and haven’t been on the run sheets as producers. The plan was to use them more often, but they’ve scaled back, having producers working on more than one segment.

It was also noted that the original plan for the segment with Otis’ vomiting, was just for him to vomit on Chad Gable’s shoes.

For the July 4th edition of “Raw,” the producers were told to avoid using the American flag in the cookout segments.

Below are the list of producers:

“Raw:”

* Michael Hayes produced the Lashley promo, as well as Lashley & the Street Profits vs. Theory & Alpha Academy

* Jamie Noble produced the Mysterios vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest.

* Jason Jordan produced AJ Styles vs. The Miz.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Liv Morgan promo, as well as Morgan & Bianca Belair vs. Carmella & Natalya.

* Chris Parks produced Ezekiel vs. Seth Rollins.

* Adam Pearce produced R-Truth vs. Gunther.

* Petey Williams produced Becky Lynch vs. Asuka.

* The RAW dark match was Seth Rollins vs. Riddle with Jason Jordan producing.

Smackdown:

* Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns promo, as well as The Usos vs. Los Lotharios.

* Shawn Daivari produced Jinder Mahal & Shanky vs. The Viking Raiders, as well as the Lacey Evans & Aliyah segment.

* Chris Parks produced Drew McIntyre vs. Butch and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser. The main event was still listed as McIntyre vs. Sheamus backstage.

* Petey Williams produced the Liv Morgan promo and Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya.

* Adam Pearce produced the Maximum Male Models segment.

* The Smackdown dark match main event was Lashley vs. Theory, produced by Michael Hayes. Petey Williams produced a dark match between Xia Li and Raquel Rodriguez.

Fightful also reported that Adam Pearce and Chris Parks produced matches for “WWE Main Event.” Parks produced Mustafa Ali vs. Veer and Pearce produced Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar.

