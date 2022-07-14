The WWE SummerSlam three-day tryouts start on July 27th and will take place at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon.

PWInsider has exclusively released a list of talents that will be attending the Summerslam weekend tryouts. As noted, WWE is expecting over 50 current and recently graduated college athletes to attend the tryouts.

According to the report, Long Beach State University track and field star Lenaya Griffin, Michigan State alum Lea Simone Mitchell (Mitchell competed for five years on the University’s gymnastics team), and University of Texas at San Antonio defensive lineman Lamonte McDougle will all be at the upcoming tryouts.

PWInsider also confirmed that WWE NIL (Next In Line) athlete Derrian Gobourne will be in Nashville for SummerSlam weekend. Gobourne signed a WWE NIL deal this past June. She is a six-time All-American Gymnast who competes for Auburn Gymnastics.

Big E will also be working at the talent tryouts for current and graduated college athletes. Big E is set to join WWE executives Paul “Triple H” Levesque and James Kimball to evaluate the prospects.

For the first time ever WWE fans will be able to watch the tryouts. Fans attending have a choice between a regular general admission ticket and a VIP ticket that includes meet-and-greets and photo opportunities with WWE superstars and legends.

The last tryouts WWE held led to over 20 signings.

WWE SummerSlam will take place on July 30th at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennesse.

