WWE is always looking for new talent.

Much like WrestleMania 38 weekend played host to a WWE tryout, the company announced it will hold another massive round of tryouts around SummerSlam. Starting on July 27th, the three-day tryout will take place at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon, and be open to the public. WWE is expecting over 50 current and recently graduated college athletes at the tryout who, according to the announcement, will take part in “performance evaluations, individual and group promo evaluations, in-ring technical sessions and sit-down interviews.”

According to WWE, several of the invited participants recently attended the 2022 NFL Rookie Mini Camps. The last tryouts WWE held led to over 20 signings. Fans attending the tryouts as spectators have a choice between a regular general admission ticket and a VIP ticket that includes meet-and-greets and photo opportunities with WWE superstars and legends.

The focus on college athletes is part of WWE’s new development strategy, which has seen the company move their focus away from established professional wrestlers in favor of training college athletes in the ways of professional wrestling. WWE recently started a program called “WWE Next In Line” (NIL) that is designed to help the college athletes transition into the media responsibilities of a WWE superstar.

WWE has made waves lately with signings like Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda, who is set to begin her training at the WWE Performance Center later this month, as well as Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. While Loureda seems gung-ho about her signing with the company, Steveson has reportedly begun to consider a return to the world of amateur wrestling before going full-tilt into his life as a WWE Superstar.

Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon will also play host to the Undertaker’s “Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW” on July 29th, another part of the weekend of festivities built around SummerSlam.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]