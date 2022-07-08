“NXT” superstar Zoey Stark is expected to be back on television soon following her knee injury, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

While there was no timeframe provided for Stark’s return to the ring, it was noted that booking ideas have been discussed in regard to her comeback. Stark was most recently part of a tag team alongside Io Shirai — she last competed at “NXT’s” Halloween Havoc event in 2021, when she and Shirai dropped the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship to Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne, aka Toxic Attraction — but Shirai is reportedly set to depart WWE, as her contract is set to expire soon and she has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. Shirai has apparently expressed an interest in moving back to Japan, something that could take place as soon as August. If Shirai is indeed on her way out, a return for Stark could see her returning to singles action.

Following her injury, Stark was written off television after being attacked in the locker room by Dolan and Jayne, alongside the leader of Toxic Attraction, “NXT” Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, during an episode of “WWE NXT 2.0.” Toxic Attraction remains a top faction in “NXT” right now, and they would seem to be natural opponents for a returning Stark, who could potentially compete against them as a trio alongside new “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Champions Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, who defeated Dolan and Jayne for the titles this past Tuesday on the special episode of “NXT” billed as “the Great American Bash.”

Stark originally signed with the company back in January 2021, making her debut as part of the ill-fated WWE show “205 Live.” She debuted in “NXT” a month later and hasn’t looked back, quickly becoming one of the featured female talents of the brand.

