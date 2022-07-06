New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight during NXT Great American Bash.

Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jane) to become the new champions.

Before losing the titles tonight, Dolin and Jane had been the champions since defeating Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez on the April 5 episode of “NXT 2.0.”

This is Perez and Jade’s first reign as the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Perez signed with WWE in March, while Jade signed with WWE in January 2021.

Before tonight’s title match, Jade and Perez had to face Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a #1 Contenders match on the June 28 episode of “NXT 2.0.”

Ongoing live coverage of tonight’s NXT Great American Bash is available here.

