Several matches were announced for next Tuesday’s episode of “NXT 2.0.”

The first match will see Katana Chance and Kayden Carter face Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade in a #1 Contenders match. The winners will get to challenge Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) for the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Great American Bash.

NXT Great American Bash will be on Tuesday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

The other matches announced are Indi Hartwell vs. Kiana James and Xyon Quinn vs. Sanga.

As noted earlier, Nikkita Lyons is set to make her return next week. Lyons had been out of action since the end of May due to a partial MCL tear and sprain.

Below is the announced lineup for next week’s “NXT 2.0:”

* Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship, Number One Contenders Match

* Nikkita Lyons returns

* Indi Hartwell vs. Kiana James

* Xyon Quinn vs. Sanga

Results of this week’s episode are available at this link here.

