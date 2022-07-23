Earlier this week, former AEW Women’s Champion and winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, Britt Baker D.M.D, appeared on “Not Just Football” with Cam Heyward. There she discussed how she would study the four horsewomen of WWE when training early in her career. She then challenged Bayley to walk through the “Forbidden Door” and fight her.

“She’s coming back from an injury, and if she’s anything like me, I turned a new page. It was a new Britt Baker after I came back from injury,” said Baker. Baker then called out Bayley, asking her if she could walk through the Forbidden Door and actually keep up with her in the ring. Well, earlier this morning, WWE’s resident role model replied to Baker with her signature catchphrase.

DING DONG — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 23, 2022

Bayley has been out with injury for over a year now after tearing her ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center. She was last seen on Smackdown last year, where she was feuding with then-“SmackDown” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair over the title. The two had a match at WrestleMania Backlash before their subsequent rematch inside Hell in a Cell at the titled PPV. Bayley and Belair were set to have one more match at Money in the Bank last year in an I Quit match, but it was ultimately canceled due to Bayley’s injury.

While Britt Baker is most well-known for her time on the indies and in All Elite Wrestling, the former Women’s Champion also made three appearances in WWE before settling down on Wednesday Nights. While she didn’t stand toe-to-toe with Bayley or any of the Four Horsewomen, Britt Baker had matches against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, even picking up a dark match win over current “NXT 2.0” star Fallon Henley.

While the chances of the WWE vs. AEW dream match happening are very slim, it’s not impossible. Recently, we’ve seen AEW Stars Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight, and Chris Jericho appear on WWE in the form of video messages to celebrate 20 Years of John Cena.

