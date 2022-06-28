Heading into tonight’s WWE “Raw”, fans expected the focus to be on the 20th Anniversary of one of the greatest pro wrestling stars of all time: John Cena.

Legends like Trish Stratus, Triple H, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and others appeared in tribute video messages on the show, heaping praise on the legacy Cena has created over the past two decades. But two of the featured stars that appeared during the tribute messages are currently signed with All Elite Wrestling, showing that the two continue working together harmoniously for small appearances when it’s appropriate.

Bryan Danielson, formerly recognized as Daniel Bryan in WWE, and Paul Wight, fka The Big Show, both appeared in video messages to show their love for Cena.

Crossovers between the two entities first began when the inaugural AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho appeared on ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s “The Broken Skull Sessions” after Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 in 2021. In his interview, available in the WWE section of the Peacock Network, Jericho even talked about signing with All Elite Wrestling and how becoming their first World Champion impacted his career.

Since arriving in All Elite Wrestling, Paul Wight has primarily been working on the commentary team during AEW’s “Dark: Elevation” YouTube show. He’s wrestled the occasional match, as well, currently holding a 4-0 undefeated record over AEW history.

As for Bryan, he is currently on the shelf due to a reported concussion he suffered back in May. Since arriving in AEW, he has had standout matches against Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, and countless others, though, he has yet to hold any Championship Titles with the company. Earlier this year, he formed The Blackpool Combat Club alongside William Regal and Jon Moxley. They have since added the young, rising ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and veteran Claudio Castagnoli to their ranks.

Whoa! Wasn’t expecting to see Paul Wight and Bryan Danielson on #WWERaw tonight for John Cena’s 20 year anniversary! pic.twitter.com/UnJn3XV3vh — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 28, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts