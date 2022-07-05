Becky Lynch and Asuka clearly share a lot of mutual respect for one another.

As seen in the video below, Lynch and Asuka appeared to check on each other’s health following their No Holds Barred match that headlined the special 7/4 “WWE Raw” episode.

Respect to @BeckyLynchWWE & @WWEAsuka!! SmackDown, MITB, House Show, #WWERAW and they they STILL pulled out all the stops in a very physical match!! Two of the absolute best 👏🏾👏🏾pic.twitter.com/sd7Aq6RSGH — Stephanie Hypes✨ (@StephanieHypes) July 5, 2022

Love the amount of trust and respect between @WWEAsuka and @BeckyLynchWWE. After the finale spot, you can see them checking in on each other. Great match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OGAXINbd7v — joey 🇺🇦 (@please_shower) July 5, 2022

Some fans would also joke about Asuka grabbing one of Lynch’s breasts while checking on Big Time Becks.

Not at Asuka squeezing Becky’s boob to let her know she’s okay 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/zwgEORNfg6 — ⚡️ Jae Morgan ⚡️ (@Jae_TheFlash) July 5, 2022

The brutal match saw all sorts of foreign objects being used, including tables, chairs, kendo sticks and even a trash can. There was also a spot where Asuka superplexed Lynch onto a bed of chairs from the top rope. Asuka also placed a trash can, which she brought with her to the match, over Lynch’s head and hit her rival with a top rope dropkick.

Some highlights from the match can be seen below.

The match felt like the end of the storied Lynch vs. Asuka rivalry that dates back several years. Asuka has been in a program with Lynch ever since she returned from injury in May, defeating Big Time Becks in two singles matches on the 5/16 and 6/20 episodes of the Red Brand’s show. Asuka would also defeat Lynch in a series of matches at recent WWE live events in May. Prior to Monday, Lynch’s only recent win over Asuka came on the 5/23 “Raw” where she pinned the Empress of Tomorrow in a grudge match.

