Bianca Belair refuses to underestimate anyone in WWE, especially Carmella.

RAW Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair is set to defend her title against former SmackDown Women’s Champion, Carmella this Saturday at WWE’s latest premium live event, Money In The Bank.

While speaking with Wrestling Inc.’s own Nick Hausman, “The EST. of WWE” explained while she’s always confident in her abilities, she’s learned to never take any of her opponents lightly, especially a former champion.

“I don’t underestimate Carmella. Every time I turn my back on here, she’s always trying to get me but Carmella’s resume speaks for itself, it really does. She’s a former Money In The Bank winner, a former Women’s Champion, she’s a former Women’s Tag Team Champion, I don’t underestimate Carmella, that’s how you get caught, that’s how you get caught slipping. I got caught slipping last time I was in Las Vegas [laughs]. So, that’s not happening this time, I’m not looking past Carmella, it’s gonna be a good title match, tomorrow but I will say, I’m gonna walk out with this [holds up the RAW Women’s Championship] tomorrow!”

During the 6/20 episode of WWE “RAW”, Carmella defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan to earn the title opportunity against Belair at Money In The Bank.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank can be found below:

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Madcap Moss — Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch — Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella — RAW Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya — SmackDown Women’s Championship

Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley — United States Championship

The Usos (C) vs. Street Profits — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The 2022 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium before it was moved to the smaller venue due to a reported lack of ticket sales.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of WWE Money In The Bank on Saturday, July 2, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]