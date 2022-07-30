Big E made a special appearance at WWE’s SummerSlam Tryout events. This is the first time the former WWE Champion has appeared with the WWE ever since his career-threatening neck injury earlier this year.

Big E along with names like Paul Heyman and Triple H were in Nashville, TN, this week to help with the potential new WWE Superstars. After the event ended, WrestlingInc and other media outlets were able to catch up with Big E.

“I feel good. Healthy. Feels good to be out and about, been stuck in the house for a bit,” was Big E’s response to how he was feeling after suffering his neck injury. Luckily though, Big E said that his injury required no surgery.

When asked whether or not he’d be a coach, Big E hesitated to answer and then went on to say, “I would like to help in some capacity… I see people like Norman Smiley (one of the many trainers/coaches in the WWE Performance Center) people who have a ton more wrestling knowledge than I do. I know how to wrestle for me. I don’t know how to teach people to wrestle.”

When WrestlingInc’s own Nick Hausman told Big E that The New Day is one of the best trio teams in WWE history and asked him how’d he feel about a WWE Trios Championship, the former Intercontinental Champion said, “I’d love that. I’d love to see more factions.”

Should WWE introduce Trios titles, they wouldn’t be the first professional wrestling company to introduce Trios Championships, as companies like NJPW and Ring of Honor have well-established Trios Championships in place. AEW has recently announced their own Trios Title, and their first champions will be crowned at All Out on September 4th.

To see more on what Big E said, check out WrestlingInc’s YouTube below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]