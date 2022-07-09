We have yet to discover who will be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at “Clash of the Champions” later this year after the #1 contender’s match was halted by Sheamus last night. Instead of going on-on-one against Drew McIntyre in the main event of “SmackDown” to determine who would advance to the international Premium Live Event, Sheamus sent his ally, Butch, to fight McIntyre while he recovers from apparently feeling under the weather.

But what happened after that segment, when the show went off the air? According to “PWInsider“, “Raw’s” WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley made a special appearance to defend his belt in the dark match main event. His opponent, Mr. Money in the Bank — Theory, was unable to win the U.S. Championship back from Lashley during the dark match, but he will get one more shot at Lashley at SummerSlam on July 30.

There was also a dark match before the show got underway that saw rising “SmackDown” stars Raquel Rodriguez and Xia Li facing off to determine who is the best recent NXT grab. On this occasion, Rodriguez emerged victorious and continues her wave of momentum despite coming up short trying to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase a week ago.

Other big moments including a heel turn for Lacey Evans, the announcement regarding who will challenge Liv Morgan for the “SmackDown” Women’s Title at SummerSlam, and more were all a part of last night’s episode. If you would like to check out the full results, they are available at this link.

