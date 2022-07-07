Vince McMahon has been surrounded by controversy for weeks now, with multiple law firms launching investigations into WWE after the company’s own board of directors launched an investigation into McMahon regarding alleged hush money paid to an employee with whom he was having an extramarital affair. However, this has not stopped McMahon from appearing on screen, cutting very short promos in the ring on both “WWE Raw” and “WWE SmackDown.”

While on his “Hall of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time World Champion Booker T, who was in WWE from 2001 until 2007 and then again for sporadic matches in 2011 and 2012, all while under McMahon’s leadership, addressed McMahon continuing to remain a presence on WWE TV.

“You can’t run, you can’t hide,” Booker said. “You’ve got to deal with the situation and move forward. I think that’s what life is truly all about.”

After temporarily stepping down as WWE’s chairman and CEO, Vince initially appeared on WWE programming on the June 17th edition of “SmackDown” where he, supposedly in character as “Mr. McMahon,” cut a promo reminding audiences in person and at home of the words in WWE’s opening signature: “Then, Now, Forever, Together.” Vince has since appeared on “Raw” as well, hyping up the return of John Cena, who appeared in person to celebrate his 20-year anniversary with WWE.

“There’s a lot going on in the company and there’s stuff well above my pay grade, so I have no knowledge on any of it,” Booker said. “Hopefully we can get past this. It’s just one of those things man, in business, you got to cross these bumps in the road.”

When McMahon stepped down, a replacement was needed, and Vince’s own daughter, Stephanie McMahon, took over as Interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, a development on which Booker also commented.

“One thing I can say about Stephanie is, you know, she’s been a leader, you know, for quite some time in that company,” Booker said of Stephanie, who has served in the past as an executive vice president of creative and as WWE’s chief brand officer. “I’ve been around Stephanie for a long time, and she has been prepping for this position, so I think the company is in good hands.”

