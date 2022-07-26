As the impact of Vince McMahon’s retirement continues to shake-up the world of WWE, one former WWE superstar — like many of his contemporaries — has been left “floored” by the announcement made last Friday.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who became World Heavyweight Champion during McMahon’s tenure, expressed his shock at the statement released by WWE at the tail end of last week, which confirmed McMahon was stepping away from the business.

“It’s the end of an era,” Booker T said on the “Tobin & Leroy” podcast. “Vince McMahon — he’s done so much for this business, and so many people like myself. I definitely felt some kind of a way about it.”

McMahon’s decision to walk away from his duties came in the midst of an investigation led by the WWE board into allegations revealed by the Wall Street Journal last month. It was initially reported that McMahon had paid out $3 million in hush money to a former paralegal in relation to sexual misconduct and infidelity. Some days later, further details were provided by the WSJ detailing further payments to other former employees, which brought the total of alleged payments to $12 million. McMahon’s close associate John Laurinaitis, who held the position of EVP of Talent Relations, was also named in the damning report.

Following McMahon’s decision to retire, changes were made behind the scenes, with his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, becoming the new Chairwoman of the board and co-CEO. Nick Khan, who joined WWE in August 2020 as President and Chief Revenue Officer, will also take up the role of co-CEO. As far as the on-screen product goes, McMahon’s son-in-law, Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) will take up all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative.

In addition to his reaction to McMahon’s departure, Booker T also shared his opinion on how he feels the adjustments behind the curtain might affect the organization.

“I think at the end of the day, the ship is going to be directed and on course,” Booker T said. “I think in a situation like this, you’ve just got to know how to adapt, shift gears. WWE is the biggest company in the world, and we’ve got the best talent in the world … You never know with change, sometimes it might be a little bit better.”

