According to Fightful Select, since Brandi Rhodes left AEW, she has remained training in the ring. Brandi’s last televised AEW match was a loss to Anna Jay on the September 16th, 2020 episode of “Dynamite.”

Sources told Fightful, that there is a “cordial” relationship between Brandi and WWE. Multiple things have been discussed between them including a potential partnership with the non-profit KultureCity.

KultureCity is a nonprofit organization that creates “acceptance and inclusion for all individuals with unique abilities.”

The former AEW Chief Brand Officer is a member of the KultureCity’s board. KultureCity was one of her first deals as the AEW Chief Brand Officer. As noted, AEW announced back in February, that even though Brandi was gone from the promotion, they were still going to commit to the partnership.

Brandi also has a new show called “Brandi On The Rocks,” which premiered on the Nightmare Family Youtube Channel. In the debut episode below, Brandi visits the Juniper Cafe in the Upper Westside of Atlanta.

