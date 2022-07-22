Adam Scherr, FKA WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, was apparently involved in a road accident Thursday.

Scherr took to Twitter to reveal that his truck and boat were wrecked in the accident. One can assume the boat had been loaded to the back of his pickup truck as he was traveling on the road. Fortunately, the wrestler came out of the accident unscathed. He didn’t provide any further details.

Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced. Everyone walked away from this ok. Thankful the lord was watching over us. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/s09EgFbrEv — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) July 21, 2022

Scherr is currently signed to Control Your Narrative (CYN), a startup wrestling promotion established by EC3.

CYN has several shows scheduled for later this month in the North Carolina area, including a crossover event with indie promotion AML. The likes of EC3, Scherr and Austin Aries have been advertised for the July 31 event.

In a recent interview with Mike Jones of DC101, Scherr expressed a lot of optimism about the trajectory of CYN.

“Every day it grows and grows and grows,” Scherr said. “We’ve only had two shows so far. We’ve done two live shows and two of our televised episodes that were on YouTube, now on Pro Wrestling TV as ‘The Narrative One’ and then ‘The Narrative Two’ which is the one that features me in my first post-WWE match against EC3.

“Love us, hate us, everybody’s talking about us. At the end of the day, that’s what you want. There’s so much competition out there, in the wrestling industry as a whole. If you really think about it, with all of the different federations, independently big, sponsored and this and that, there’s something wrestling involved on live television almost every day of the week. There’s 40 million streaming services so it’s finding your niche and finding a place to fit in there.”

Scherr, a former Universal Champion, was released by WWE on June 2, 2021.

