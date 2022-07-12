Bray Wyatt has been trending on Twitter ever since WWE aired another cryptic vignette on the 7/11 “WWE Raw” episode.

As seen below, the vignette included references to John Cena, Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, among others.

Although many fans are holding out hope that the vignette would lead to the WWE comeback of Wyatt, the various references, especially the burned Foley jacket (from WrestleMania 22), 2006 RKO t-shirt, and Cena cap, are seemingly related to Edge’s career.

Similarly, the first vignette that aired during Money in the Bank earlier this month made subtle references to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (gold medal), The Hardy Boyz (gloves), The Dudleys (glasses) and Christian Cage (a cross). Subsequently, Fightful Select reported that the working plan was for the vignettes to represent Edge.

Despite all signs pointing to the Rated-R Superstar’s comeback, many fans are still not convinced, making an argument that the vignettes could be relating to both Edge and Wyatt. One fan even brought up the idea of Edge and Wyatt returning as part of a faction to feud with Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day.

Okay so now it’s definitely Bray Wyatt in these vignettes. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IkBKDGYKzR — ALL MIGHTY WRESTLING (@AMWrestlingYT) July 12, 2022

The argument over whether that's Bray Wyatt or Edge reminds me of everyone arguing over 2-21-11 being for Undertaker or Sting. pic.twitter.com/9UlEygMyFO — 🇧‌🇷‌🇮‌🇦‌🇳‌ (@EyeOfTheBriger) July 12, 2022

Everybody thought the vignettes were for Bray Wyatt. Now, everyone thinks they’re for Edge. Why can’t they be for Edge AND Bray Wyatt?#WWERaw — AYen_77 (@andrew_yenson) July 12, 2022

GUYS ITS BRAY WYATT BECAUSE HE USES THE MANDIBLE CLAW, AND HE FEUDED WITH RANDY ORTON AND JOHN CENA OH MY GODDD IM SHAKING https://t.co/zhzhuuvj3z — Dotty ★ (@CertifiedCocoa_) July 12, 2022

Edge, the founder of Judgment Day, has been off WWE TV since Priest, Balor and Rhea Ripley betrayed him on the 6/6 “WWE Raw” episode, creating their own version of the faction.

Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt recently filed to trademark the name “Wyatt 6” for the purposes of “entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.” The trademark filing seemed like another indicator of his imminent return to wrestling. He has been away from the business since his WWE release on July 31, 2021.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

