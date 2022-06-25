Yet another sign that Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt, is returning to professional wrestling has emerged; this time, in the form of a trademark filing.

According to the USTPO (United States Patent and Trademark Office), Rotunda filed to trademark “Wyatt 6” on June 21, 2022. The purposes for the trademark cites “entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer” and merchandise like “Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts”. You can see the full filing below:

-Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling, sports entertainment personality, and actor; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling, sports entertainment personality, and actor; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling, sports entertainment personality, and actor; Personal appearances by an actor as a spokesperson for entertainment and education purposes; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling, sports entertainment personality, and actor in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. – Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.

Wyatt was released from his WWE contract on July 31, 2021, after over twelve years with the company. His last match occurred during night one of WrestleMania 37, suffering a defeat at the hands of Randy Orton with assistance from his former ally, Alexa Bliss. Reports indicated that he was originally slated to win the match against Orton at WrestleMania, but the finish was changed the same weekend as the event.

Since his departure, Rotunda has been working on a horror film project along with special effects artist, Jason Baker. He essentially stayed away from the realm of professional wrestling apart from a few convention signing appearances like “WrestleCon” during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, Texas

Speculation surrounding Rotunda returning to the squared circle began when he released a series of tweets days before the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. 6 days out from the show, Wyatt changed his Twitter name to the title of the aforementioned trademark, “Wyatt 6”. This naturally led fans to predict that he would come back in 6 days at an event he made somewhat infamous due to a criticized match against Seth Rollins years prior: Hell in a Cell. Though, as we now know, that ultimately didn’t happen, and we are still awaiting the return of Bray Wyatt, or The Fiend, or Wyatt 6, or whatever version of the WWE star crosses back over to pro wrestling.

Furthermore, Rotunda changed his profile picture to an image that appears to be a moth flipped upside down with red scribbles covering up its face, the same face it shares with The Fiend.

“Everything good that’s ever happened to me first came a period of horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got sh*t to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now. I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again. Believe in me. #IFoundIt“. Patience. It’s almost time,” Wyatt wrote on May 31.

Though he could always appear with All Elite Wrestling or another wrestling promotion, Rotunda set “a very high asking price” to return to wrestling, which led to previous talks with AEW falling apart. Rotunda was reportedly making more than $4 million a year with the combination of a 3 million dollar contract and bonuses/merch sales before his release. Before he was let go by the company, Wyatt was reportedly the third-highest earner in WWE behind Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

