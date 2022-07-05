AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. took to Twitter this morning, to share an idea for a show between AEW stars, WWE stars, and NJPW stars.

Pillman Jr. replied to a news article about AEW CEO Tony Khan being open to speaking with WWE about a future joint event. Pillman Jr. noted how he’s interested in having a tournament in honor of his father Brian Pillman, Owen Hart, and Jushin Thunder Liger.

Pillman Jr. wrote, “Invite New Japan as well. Use clips of Owen, Liger, and pops to promote the history of cruiserweight wrestling. I’ll be the guest referee cause I’m like 240 pounds now and probably wouldn’t qualify as a cruiserweight lol. Matches would slap!”

The Flyin Brian Cruiserweight Classic!

Pillman held the WCW Light Heavyweight twice. He was the inaugural WCW Light Heavyweight Champion after he defeated Ricky Morton in the finals at Halloween Havoc in 1991 and held the title in 1992 after defeating Liger at SuperBrawl II.

Pillman Jr. later added who we would think would make it to the semi-finals of The Flyin Brian Cruiserweight Classic.

He tweeted, “Will, Ricochet, PAC, and Fenix in the semi-finals, don’t @ me”

Pillman Jr. made his AEW debut in 2019 but officially signed an AEW contract in July 2021, after his Major League Wrestling contract expired.

