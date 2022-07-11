Brock Lesnar will return to “WWE Raw” for the first time in months during the 7/11 episode of the red brand which emanates from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Lesnar made his shocking return to “WWE SmackDown” a few weeks ago, confronting Roman Reigns following the Tribal Chief’s successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Riddle. Initially, it looked as though Lesnar had plans to acknowledge his longtime rival with a handshake, but The Beast would instead deliver a trios of F-5s on The Bloodline. WWE later announced Lesnar and Reigns will end their storied rivalry in a Last Man Standing Match at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

It’s unknown if Paul Heyman or The Bloodline will also appear on “Raw” to be a part of the Lesnar segment. With The Usos currently in a rivalry with The Street Profits, they have appeared regularly on the red brand in recent weeks.

WWE has also announced that United States Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title in an Open Challenge. WWE deleted the tweet on Sunday, but the match is still expected to go ahead as planned. On last week’s show, Lashley & The Street Profits defeated Theory & American Alpha in a Six-Person Match.

WWE has also announced a first-time match between Riddle and Theory. While the two budding Superstars previously locked horns for a match in Evolve Wrestling in May 2018, they have never squared off on WWE TV. They also wrestled at WWE live event back in March and recently shared the ring for the Money in the Bank ladder match, but this would be their first televised singles bout.

On last week’s “Raw,” Riddle hit Seth Rollins with an RKO and then dedicated the moment to his injured tag team partner, Randy Orton. Riddle vs. Rollins is expected to take place at the 7/30 SummerSlam premium live event in Nashville, TN. One can expect Rollins to get expected in the Riddle vs. Theory match in some capacity.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]