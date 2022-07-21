When one thinks of this year’s Blood and Guts match between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club along with Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz, three things are likely to come to mind: One, Claudio Castagnoli submitting “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard for the win before Eddie Kingston could submit Chris Jericho, two, Kingston throwing Sammy Guevara off the cage, and lastly, Castagnoli swinging Jericho around on top of the structure with his signature move.

In an appearance on the “Ten Count Wrestling Podcast” on NBC Sports Boston, Castagnoli described the moment and why it was done where it was on top of the cage.

“With matches like that, you want to familiarize yourself with the structure and everything, all that’s involved,” Castagnoli said. “That was kind of — If I was going to do it, that was the only place I felt comfortable because of the structure. There’s so much stuff up there. The way the cage is welded together and lowered with the chains and rigged and everything, that was pretty much the only place.

“The way it looked, obviously, and the way it was shot, it was awesome and it was one of those moments that will hopefully live on for a long time because, yeah, it was freaking awesome. I mean, it was freaking awesome for me; I don’t think [Jericho] enjoyed it too much.”

Not long before Castagnoli’s interview, Jericho, himself, talked to “Inside the Ropes” about the Blood and Guts match, confirming Castagnoli’s story of wanting to do the swing away from the center of the cage. In the interview, Jericho also revealed it was his idea for Castagnoli to do the swing atop the structure.

For now, Castagnoli will turn his attention to swinging another opponent: Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham. The pair will collide for the title this Saturday at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ten Count Wrestling Podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

