Nick Wayne, a 17-year-old prodigy in professional wrestling, went through a massive scare this morning, along with many others, when a flight headed from Frankfurt, Germany, to Seattle, Washington, was diverted following an apparent bomb threat being found on the bathroom mirror.

During the media call for Starrcast V, an event that will see Wayne wrestle on the card for “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman asked podcast host Conrad Thompson about Wayne’s situation.

“I was getting real-time updates yesterday when all the craziness with his travel schedule was going down,” Thompson said. “We do expect him to be in Nashville. Based on everything I’ve heard, he is safe and sound and he is as excited about being on the ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ card and sharing a locker room with Ric Flair as anybody. So we’re looking forward to having Nick.”

The plane diverted and landed in Keflavik, Iceland, following the bomb scare, with Wayne’s mother being interrogated extensively due to her having a make-up item that was similar to that which was used to write the message on the mirror.

Wayne, who is signed to All Elite Wrestling, will be taking part in one of two fatal four-ways on the show, when he takes on Jonathan Gresham, Konosuke Takeshita, and Alan Angels. The show will be headlined by Flair, who is teaming with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to take on the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, the latter of whom will be refereeing the Unified Tag Team Championship match at WWE SummerSlam the night before, when the Usos defend against the Street Profits.

Wayne has not yet debuted on AEW programming due to his age, but once he becomes an adult, viewers should expect to see him pop up on TV.

Wayne most recently wrestled at Progress Chapter 136: 24/7 when he defeated Robbie X in his debut for the company — the reason he was in Europe in the first place. A little over a month ago, Wayne competed in arguably the biggest match of his career to this point when he took on Will Ospreay in the main event of GCW I Never Liked You on June 19th. Ospreay defeated Wayne with a Stormbreaker.

