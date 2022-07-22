Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor 2022 pay-per-view is scheduled to take place tomorrow night, and another match has now been added to the already stacked main card.

As revealed earlier this week on “AEW Dynamite” and now officially posted on AEW’s Twitter account, a six-man tag team match for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship will take place, as reigning champions The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch and Bateman) will take on The Boys (Brandon and Brent Tate) and Dalton Castle. The encounter will mark the first time the championship has been defended since Final Battle in December 2021, and the first time the titles will be defended during Tony Khan’s reign as owner of the promotion. During the Final Battle pre-show, The Righteous captured the gold by defeating Shane Taylor Promotions — Kaun, Moses, and O’Shay Edwards.

In addition to the six-man tag match being added to the main card, a bout between Allysin Kay and Willow Nightingale will be featured on the “Zero Hero” pre-show. The collision will be a rematch from their tussle in the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament in August 2021, when Kay picked up the win to advance. The match featured as part of Ring of Honor’s “ROH Women’s Division Wednesday” series, which was taped on a closed set due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Here is the announced ROH: Death Before Dishonor 2022 card set to take place tomorrow night at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell in Lowell, Massachusetts.

* Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship

* FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) for the ROH World Tag Team Championship in a two-out-of-three falls match

* Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH Women’s World Championship

* Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World Television Championship

* Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship

* The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch & Bateman) (c) vs. The Boys (Brandon & Brent Tate) and Dalton Castle for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

* Allysin Kay vs. Willow Nightingale (Zero Hour pre-show)

ROH: Death Before Dishonor 2022 will start at 8pm ET and will be airing on traditional pay-per-view and FITE.

