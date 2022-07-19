UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, both for his incredible abilities as a wrestler and for his laundry list of accomplishments in the sport. After retiring from the UFC in 2020, Cormier spoke about his interest in working with the WWE, and built a relationship with several members within the company that exists to this day. The UFC legend has also stated that he was a massive fan of professional wrestling growing up, and that his favorite wrestler was “The Macho Man” Randy Savage.

Although Cormier showed interest in the WWE back in 2020, nothing came from the situation, and the former Heavyweight Champion has remained in the UFC ever since, working as a commentator for the company. But that doesn’t mean the dream of one day coming to WWE has been forgotten for Cormier, who now says he’s been contacted by WWE to appear on the show with a friend of his.

“I actually talked to them quite a bit,” Cormier said, during an interview with Monster Energy on Twitter Spaces. “I’m friends with a lot of people that are in that company. I speak to Triple H, and I’ve got some friends now that are competing [in WWE]. So my brother, not my actual brother, one of my friends, Jacob Kasper, is now a Creed Brother in the WWE. The Creed Brothers are the ‘NXT’ Champions, the smaller league champions, and so I’ve been asked a couple of times to do stuff with them for the promotion, but I haven’t been able to make it work. It’s something that I really do want to do.”

As one-half of the current “NXT” Tag Team Champions, Kasper and his brother Drew have made a quick name for themselves at just 26 and 24 years old. Former college wrestlers at Duke University, the Creed Brothers last defended their tag team straps at “WWE NXT’s” Great American Bash episode, where they defeated fellow Diamond Mine members Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp. The two brothers won the belts just last month in a victory over Pretty Deadly at “WWE NXT” In Your House.

