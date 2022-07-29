Dante Martin delivered another electrifying performance in his match against Sammy Guevara on the “AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen” special episode. Unfortunately, however, the Top Flight member suffered a knee injury during the match.

According to PWInsider, Martin was spotted walking on crutches backstage and after the show at the hotel. There is no word yet on how bad the injury might be, or if Martin will miss any in-ring action.

Martin, accompanied to the ring by his real-life girlfriend Skye Blue, lost to Guevara in a match that lasted around nine minutes. There was no shortage of high spots as the two acrobatic wrestlers pulled out all the stops.

Some fans are speculating that Martin possibly suffered the injury when he took a springboard cutter from Guevara. Martin’s knee appeared to buckle after the spot, which Excalibur pointed out on commentary.

The agility of Dante Martin is out of this world! It’s #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/HcQGS3xdC9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

Sammy catches Dante Martin mid air with a knee strike! Watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/qkDRR1j5BW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

After the match, AEW teased a future bout pitting Martin & Blue against Guevara & Tay Conti. As seen below, Anna Jay and Conti of the JAS assaulted Blue after the match, until Eddie Kingston, Ruby Soho and Ortiz made the save.

Eddie Kingston, Ruby Soho and Ortiz come to the rescue of Skye Blue as she was getting assaulted by Anna Jay and Tay Conti! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ujsGUnAddJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

Dante Martin’s brother, Darius, is also out of action after suffering several injuries in a car accident earlier this year. Back in April, Malaki Black revealed that Darius is expected to miss at least 6-8 months.

“I wish him [Darius] a speedy recovery,” Black told “The Universal Wrestling Podcast” in April. “He was in a really nasty car accident, he’s going to be out for another 6 – 8 months.”

Darius had returned to action earlier this year after rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in February 2021. Unfortunately, a little over a month after his return on the March 2, 2022 edition of “AEW Dynamite,” Darius was involved in a car accident.

Stay tuned for updates on Dante Martin’s injury status.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]