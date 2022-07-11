David Crockett had the same reaction as most of us when he heard Ric Flair was wrestling one last match.

“At first, I was extremely concerned,” Crockett told the “Under The Ring” podcast.

Crockett has known Flair for years as a former-color commentator for NWA and executive producer for WCW, but his worry for his friend dissipated after talking to the Nature Boy and watching him train.

“He’s gonna do it,” Crockett said. “Now, he’s not gonna be like the Ric Flair that I knew at first … but he’s gonna be great.”

Flair, who is 73 years old, is set to wrestle his last match ever at Starrcast V on July 31st against a yet-to-be-named opponent. The 16-time world champion addressed his health concerns at a press conference in June, saying his only issues are his inner-ear, his blood-thinning medication, and his pacemaker, but that he feels he’ll be able to work around his various ailments.

“There are two things that could go wrong,” Flair said. “My heart’s pacemaker can come unplugged, but I can plug it back in.” Flair noted that he’s worked around inner-ear issues in the past. As far as the blood-thinners, according to Flair he “just won’t take one that day.”

Flair’s first retirement was short-lived, wrestling his “retirement match” for WWE in 2008 and then un-retiring for Hulk Hogan’s Hulkamania: Let The Battle Begin tour in 2009. Flair then wrestled for TNA Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling) in 2010 and 2011, with his last match being a loss to Sting on September 12th, 2011.

“He’s gonna give you a great match and the whole night is gonna be fantastic,” Crockett said assuredly.

As well as Flair’s last match, the Nashville Fairgrounds will play host to The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall) vs. Jay and Mark Briscoe, as well as Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defending his title against Jacob Fatu.

