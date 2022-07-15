FTR’s Dax Harwood reacted to Swerve In Our Glory’s AEW Tag Titles win during the June 13 edition of AEW “Dynamite.”

Harwood tweeted a photo of him and Cash Wheeler with the AEW Tag Team Titles. FTR has held the AEW World Tag Champion once, from September 2020 to November 7, 2020.

During Week One of “Fyter Fest,” Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland became the new AEW Team Champions after defeating The Young Bucks and Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks) in a triple threat bout.

Before losing the title at “Fyter Fest,” The Young Bucks had held them since June 15th at “Dynamite: Road Rager.”

Lee made his debut on the company on the February 9 edition of “Dynamite” against Isiah Kassidy, while Swerve signed with the company a month later at the Revolution event.

Back in May at Double Or Nothing, Swerve In Our Glory had challenged for the Tag Team Titles when Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were the champions. The match also involved Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

FTR are currently the AAA World Tag Team Champions, IWGP Tag Team Champions, and the ROH World Tag Team Champions.

