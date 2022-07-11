The Dusty Rhodes Foundation launched over the week.

The foundation was created to not only honor the legacy of the WWE Hall of Famer but to also support youth athletics in disadvantaged and underserved communities.

Below is the full statement that was shared by the family of Dusty Rhodes:

Our foundation was started in loving memory of one of the greatest and most influential professional wrestlers of all time: “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. Long before he entered the squared circle, Dusty’s dreams began on the playing fields of his youth. He was a gifted athlete in many sports and his baseball & football abilities earned him a full athletic scholarship which made him the first in his family to attend college. Throughout Dusty’s storied career, he reached through the television and entertained millions, but a lesser-known passion was his role with youth athletics. Dusty gave this time, talent, and treasure to helping children play sports. He was a coach and mentor to many young athletes, some of whom went on to attend college on athletic scholarships themselves. Dusty was an inspiration to all those who knew him. For his dreams to live on, we must inspire and support the next generation of athletes. Many children today do not have the opportunity to play sports because of the yearly rising costs associated with organized leagues & travel ball. Additionally, many underserved communities simply don’t have the ability to offer sports programs for children. By supporting the Dusty Rhodes Foundation, you can help carry out Dusty’s legacy and dreams by helping children play sports who couldn’t otherwise. Together we can inspire and support youth athletics in disadvantaged and underserved communities and make a big difference in the lives of these amazing children. Michelle & The Rhodes Family

As noted, on July 5th, Cody Rhodes tweeted about how his mom and sister will be bringing the foundation to Starrcast on July 30 and July 31.

Cody tweeted, “My Mom & Sister will be bringing something special to @StarrcastEvents w/The Dusty Rhodes Foundation! (More info coming this week) We’ve got a GREAT series of meet/greets supporting the foundation. 7/30 @Pres10Vance @QTMarshall @AaronSoloAEW & Buttercup, 7/31 @starkmanjones”

My Mom & Sister will be bringing something special to @StarrcastEvents w/The Dusty Rhodes Foundation! (More info coming this week) We’ve got a GREAT series of meet/greets 📸 supporting the foundation. 7/30 @Pres10Vance @QTMarshall @AaronSoloAEW & Buttercup, 7/31 @starkmanjones pic.twitter.com/0kjFjAedZD — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 5, 2022

More information about the Dusty Rhodes Foundation is available here.

