Cody Rhodes almost certainly won’t be at Starrcast V when the event comes to Nashville at the end of July, but his family, his former AEW colleagues, and the legacy of his father will be. Starrcast announced that several AEW stars will be attending the event for a good cause on behalf of “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. Ricky Starks, Dark Order’s 10, Aaron Solo, QT Marshall, and his dog Buttercup are all on tap for the show. In addition, Rhodes’ sister Teil and his mother Michelle will be on hand to share some news regarding the Dusty Rhodes Foundation.

Rhodes shared the reveal on social media, tweeting out “My Mom & Sister will be bringing something special to Starrcast V w/ The Dusty Rhodes Foundation! (More info coming this week). We’ve got a GREAT series of meet/greets supporting the Foundation. 7/30 Preston “10” Vance, QT Marshall, Aaron Solo & Buttercup, 7/31 Ricky Starks.”

Starks expressed his excitement for the appearance as well, tweeting, “A great foundation I’m proud to help out and be part of during a star-studded weekend. Plus you get to meet me in person.”

Rhodes was a Starrcast regular, making the event a family affair with his wife Brandi and brother Dustin, before signing with WWE earlier this year. Marshall keeps the canine tradition going this year with Buttercup, but Rhodes’ husky Pharoah attended Starrcast III in Chicago as part of a partnership with PAWS Chicago.

Starrcast has plenty of legendary moments on tap, as the event is headlined by the supposedly final match of the legendary Ric Flair, and will include stage shows from Bret Hart, Kevin Nash, The Four Horsemen, Bryan Danielson, Matt Hardy, Paige, Claudio Castagnoli and more. There will also be several wrestling shows tied to the event, as Starrcast V will host a Black Label Pro event, NJPW “Music City Mayhem,” and a crossover-style undercard for “Ric Flair’s Last Match.”

