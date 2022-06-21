Starrcast V has officially announced former Divas Champion Paige as the latest name to be making an appearance at the upcoming event during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

This is being promoted as Paige’s first post-WWE appearance, as she recently confirmed the company is not renewing her contract when it expires on July 7th.

In an official tweet, they stated: “She’s a wrestler, actress, entrepreneur, former multi-time Champion & is making her first ever post-WWE appearance. @RealPaigeWWE is coming to #STARRCAST! Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in Nashville! Platinum/Gold Bracelets on sale NOW: Starrcast.com”

As well as just making a meet and greet appearance, Starrcast V confirmed that Paige will also be getting her own panel show during the weekend in another statement.

They tweeted, “She signed a major contract at the age of 18. At 21, she became the first #WWENXT & youngest ever Women’s Champion. Her first night on #WWERaw, she won the #WWE Diva’s Championship. Now…what’s next for @RealPaigeWWE? ‘Saraya: Turning The Page’ :STARRCAST.com”

Paige was also recently announced for another appearance that she will be making, as the World Association of Wrestling has confirmed Paige will be “stepping back into a WAW ring for the first time in over a decade” at the promotion’s FrightmareIV event on October 15th at the Norfolk Showgrounds in Norwich, England.

This will see her make a major return home to the promotion she grew up in, with this being created by her parents, and currently being run by her brothers.

It is unclear at this moment whether she will be competing in a match again, with Paige have not competed since 2017 when she suffered a neck injury during a live event. Paige hasn’t been medically cleared since that point, but she has given hope to fans at points recently, teasing fans by telling them to “imagine a return.”

During her time since that point, Paige has taken a variety of other roles, from being part of “WWE Backstage” to managing The Kabuki Warriors, or appearing as the “WWE SmackDown” General Manager. Despite that, WWE has opted not to re-sign Paige when her deal ends, which is a decision she made clear to fans was not hers.

