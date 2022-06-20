Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Saraya (fka Paige) is heading back home to the United Kingdom and has been announced her first appearance since she broke the news that she would be leaving WWE on July 7th.

World Association of Wrestling has announced that Saraya will be “stepping back into a WAW ring for the first time in over a decade” at the promotion’s FrightmareIV event on October 15th at the Norfolk Showgrounds in Norwich, England.

Look who's coming home…@RealPaigeWWE will be at #FightmareIV, stepping back into a WAW ring for the first time in over a decade! What role will she play in the show? Stay tuned to find out! Tickets: https://t.co/n7O7saFcmO pic.twitter.com/pRFuDQ7Wjk — World Association of Wrestling (@WAW_UK) June 20, 2022

The last time Saraya wrestled for WAW was on November 20th, 2011, when the then-Brittani Knight teamed with her mother Sweet Saraya to get a win over Allison Danger & Liberty. The announcement does not make clear what role the former-WWE Smackdown General Manager will have in the event. The former Paige has not wrestled since December of 2017 when she suffered a career-ending injury in a six-woman tag match. Paige officially announced her retirement in April of 2018 on “WWE Smackdown.” Before the release, Paige had spent about a decade with WWE, signing with the company as a developmental talent in 2011, and even becoming the first WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

Paige gave fans hope recently, telling fans to “imagine a return,” following numerous comments about her retirement, and even said “I’m not done yet,” just last year, even teasing a possible Royal Rumble return that did not come to pass.

When Paige retired from in-ring competition, she took on the role of “Smackdown” General Manager but was removed from the position amid little fanfare in December of 2018. Paige has managed the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane), as well as Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, so it is possible she’ll be in an authoritative or managerial role at the WAW event.

World Association of Wrestling was founded in 1994, operating out of the United Kingdom.

