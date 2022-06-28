After making his return to professional wrestling at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door as Bryan Danielson’s surprise replacement, Claudio Castagnoli has now been confirmed for Starrcast V.

The newest Blackpool Combat Club member will have his own stage show at the event, which will see him appear as a guest on Chris Van Vliet’s popular INSIGHT podcast.

Starrcast tweeted, “He made his surprise return after a 4 month absence. At #STARRCAST, @ClaudioCSRO sits down to discuss the indies, leaving #WWE, his decision to sign with #AEW & much more! INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, featuring special guest Claudio Castagnoli.”

In a follow-up tweet, it was confirmed that this will be an exclusive event and it will take place on Saturday, July 30 at 10:45am CDT.

In a follow-up tweet, it was confirmed that this will be an exclusive event and it will take place on Saturday, July 30 at 10:45am CDT.

Van Vliet himself also hyped up the show, he tweeted, “This is BIG! Join me at @StarrcastEvents for a live one-on-one conversation with @ClaudioCSRO Get tickets here: starrcast.com”

Van Vliet himself also hyped up the show, he tweeted, "This is BIG! Join me at @StarrcastEvents for a live one-on-one conversation with @ClaudioCSRO Get tickets here: starrcast.com"

Castagnoli made his first appearance since leaving WWE four months ago this past Sunday, joining AEW, even though the company reportedly had a different plan to debut him at first. But, after Danielson got hurt Tony Khan needed someone to replace him in order to face Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and that was the slot that Castagnoli took.

The former WWE United States Champion picked up the victory on his debut, and he will follow that up by competing inside Blood & Guts on his “AEW Dynamite” debut this Wednesday. Once again he will be replacing his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Danielson, as he teams up with Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Santana and Ortiz, and his long-time rival Eddie Kingston to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Castagnoli admitted that “sometimes the stars align for a perfect moment,” in regards to his debut with the company, while claiming he is “always looking for new challenges and here in AEW, it’s like I’m a kid in a candy store.”

He is not the only former WWE Superstar who will be having their own stage show across Starrcat V, as Paige will also be getting the chance to tell stories to her fans. Plenty of different events have been announced for the weekend, from Bret Hart recapping his 1992 SummerSlam match to the Roast Of Ric Flair, while Bryan Danielson will also be talking with Renee Paquette. Of course, the weekend’s biggest event will be the Nature Boy competing in his final ever wrestling match, although his opponent is still unknown.

