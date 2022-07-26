Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” at Madison Square Garden. As seen in the video below, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. cut a promo daring anybody from the locker room to make them leave the ring. This led to Rousey showing up and putting Doudrop in an ankle lock.

.@RondaRousey just shocked the WWE Universe by showing up on #WWERaw at @TheGarden and putting @DoudropWWE in an INTENSE ankle lock! pic.twitter.com/GKtLIhgREk — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2022

However, the segment never aired on television, which led to confusion among fans after WWE’s Twitter account shared a video clip of Rousey’s surprise appearance.

The segment likely occurred moments after Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop in a singles bout. WWE cut to a commercial after the match and returned on the air to a backstage interaction between AJ Styles and Logan Paul. Rousey’s appearance possibly happened during the commercial break.

There is also speculation that Rousey’s cameo on “WWE Raw” could lead to her eventual jump to the Red Brand. Rousey is currently assigned to the “SmackDown” roster and will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan for the title this Saturday the SummerSlam premium live event. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch will challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship this Saturday at Nashville, TN.

WWE has kept Rousey and Lynch on separate brands since the Baddest Woman on the Planet returned at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. A Rousey vs. Lynch singles match has long been rumored for next year’s WrestleMania 39.

