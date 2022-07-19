Fuego Del Sol is an up-and-coming talent in AEW and is ready to prove himself to the world.

In the video posted to his Twitter, Del Sol stated that rumors started to swirl the minute he changed his bio and deleted certain tweets off his page. He says that wrestling is all about how you present yourself and the momentum you are able to gain.

He stated that he had all of the momentum in the world after he signed his contract with AEW last year and he thought that when that happened, he was finally being recognized for his talent as a wrestler. He continues on to say that the more matches he lost on AEW programming, the more he felt his momentum dying and the less he felt he was being taken seriously.

Del Sol went on to say that even though he posts comedy videos on YouTube with his friends, he wants to be taken more seriously and has been doing so with his new look, move set, and attitude. He addresses any wrestlers who feel the need to outwork or outtalk him by telling them that he will throw the humble version of himself out of the window and will prove that he is just as good as they are.

He then says that he is destined for greatness and he refuses to wait any longer. He says that fans should pay attention and watch him defeat QT Marshall in their match scheduled for the July 19 episode of “AEW Dark” and regardless of what show he appears on next, he will take over the wrestling world.

Del Sol is currently engaged in a feud with Marshall and the rest of the Factory after the stable has made continuous attempts to recruit him over the course of the last few weeks.

Below is the full video:

WHAT’S NEXT FOR FUEGO DEL SOL?! pic.twitter.com/Tae73HhKKe — Fuego Del Sol (@FuegoDelSol) July 19, 2022

