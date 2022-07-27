Game Changer Wrestling has filed a new trademark that is similar to AEW’s recent filing.

GCW filed to trademark “Fight Forever” on July 21 for entertainment services.

“Fight Forever” was one of GCW’s 24-hour events that happened on January 29, 2021. Mance Warner, Daniel Garcia, Tony Deppen, Joey Janela, Willow Nightingale, Effy, and Allie Katch were just a few who took part in the 24-hour show.

Below is the use description that was included with the trademark filing:

G&S Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. Providing wrestling news and information via a global network.

AEW filed for “AEW: Fight Forever” on March 21. “AEW: Fight Forever” is the name of the company’s upcoming video game. The following use description was included with the filing:

“Downloadable game software; Downloadable computer game software; Downloadable electronic game software; Downloadable interactive game software; Video game discs; Downloadable video game programs; Downloadable video game software; Recorded video game programs; Recorded video game software”

On Friday, July 29, GCW is holding its next event, “The People vs. GCW.” The event is part of Starrcast V and will be taking place from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. Jon Moxley is set to defend the GCW World Title against Blake Christian at the event.

