Announced card

* Blake Christian vs. Titus Alexander

* Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) vs. The Caution (Anton Voorhees & Dark Sheik) for the GCW Tag Team Championship

* Kevin Blackwood vs. Nick Wayne

* Tony Deppen vs. Alex Zayne

* Gringo Loco vs. Komander

* Joey Janela vs. Starboy Charlie

* Mike Bailey vs. Jack Cartwheel

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. The South Pacific Savages (Journey Fatu & Juicy Finau)

* Cole Radrick vs. Midas Kreed

Our live coverage starts at 8 PM ET

