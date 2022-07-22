Earlier this week, AEW held its “Fyter Fest: Week 2” episode of “Dynamite” live from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. The main event of the show featured Eddie Kingston taking on “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho in a “Barbed Wire Everywhere” death match, with the Jericho Appreciation Society suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Jericho, of course, is no stranger to gimmick matches in AEW, as the former AEW World Champion has been in Anarchy in the Arena, both Stadium Stampede matches, both Blood and Guts cage matches, practically invented the Mimosa Mayhem match, and even took on former GCW Champion Nick Gage, in a No Rules match at Fight for the Fallen just last year.

The death match with Kingston, however, came under heavy criticism from AEW fans online, with numerous problems stemming from the closing moments of the match, which Sammy Guevara interfered and Jericho was able to hit a Judas Effect for the victory. If you were in the arena, however, you know that wasn’t quite the end. Jericho recently took to Twitter and released footage of what happened after “Dynamite” went off the air, and it wasn’t pretty.

As seen in the clip above, officials came out to ringside with a stretcher. They then had to peel the Painmaker off the barbed wire and help him up on the stretcher, even using wire cutters to cut the barbed wire off of him.

It’s unclear where AEW goes with the Jericho Appreciation Society/Blackpool Combat Club feud that’s been ongoing since May, while Jericho/Kingston goes all the way back to February. Though Daniel Garcia will take on Wheeler Yuta this weekend at Death Before Dishonor for the Ring of Honor Pure Championship, it seems as though AEW has wrapped up the Jericho/Kingston program.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]