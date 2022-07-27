Happy Corbin has taken on a variety of roles throughout his WWE career, from a literal king to a guy with no money, and he believes it’s helped his career. Corbin recently explained to Yahoo! Sports that he credits his longevity and consistent use in the company to his “ability to bring my different characters to life.” Corbin has constantly been evolving since he joined WWE, and he has taken inspiration from a WWE Hall Of Famer in that regard.

“A guy like Hunter [WWE EVP Paul Levesque], I really look up to him, he started as Hunter Hearst Helmsley with the puffy, white shirt and being all prim and proper, to riding motorcycles out at WrestleMania,” Corbin said. “That evolution of a character is rare, and if you want to be here for a long time, you have to have that adaptability.”

Corbin worked with Triple H in the past during his stint in “WWE NXT,” when Corbin himself was portraying more of as biker-style character, and now that the former D-Generation X star has been put in charge of creative for the main roster, that connection could prove important. There’s reportedly “general excitement” amongst the current roster following the news.

Right now, Corbin is gearing up to compete against “WWE SmackDown” commentator Pat McAfee at WWE SummerSlam this weekend, with the two having feuded over the past few weeks. The former Money In The Bank winner has revealed that “there’s no pressure,” when it comes to this match, unlike some of the other featured bouts he has been involved in over the years.

“When I wrestled Roman Reigns or Kurt Angle, people were already angry about something,” Corbin said. “You’re fighting this uphill battle. With this match against Pat, people seem genuinely excited, it’s going to be a really fun test.”

“We are setting the table to steal the show already,” he said.

