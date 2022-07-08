A rapper got physical with wrestler Baron Black, and now a match is on between the two later this month.

After Lil’ Scrappy gave “The Empbruh” a Rock Bottom at Black’s very own Battle Slam: Fight For ATL event down in Atlanta, Georgia, fans will be seeing hip-hop take on pro wrestling. Battle Slam: The Takeover is set to take place July 28 in Atlanta, and Black vs. Lil’ Scrappy will be one of the show’s headline clashes.

#BATTLESLAM • THE TAKEOVER

Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop Showcase M A I N • E V E N T BARON BLACK vs LIL SCRAPPY 7. 28. 2022 • ATLANTA,GA 🎟https://t.co/OfFZsYSptq pic.twitter.com/hb8w1JxHQ1 — BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) July 8, 2022

Battle Slam very much embraces the “Def Jam Vendetta” video game identity. Since its inaugural show, Battle Slam: Vendetta on April 24, the promotion has had live performance acts coincide with some name stars of the pro wrestling scene, but Scrappy vs. Black will be the first time a rapper actually steps in the ring for a match against a wrestler. Black cut a promo on his forthcoming opponent in a recent tweet.

“I’m gonna make all your childhood fantasy and dreams come to life like this is Disneyland,” Black said. “Since you think this is an amusement park, I’m gonna make your childhood dreams come to life.”

Lil Scrappy is known for memorable tracks like “Money In The Bank” (which Black references in his promo) and “No Problem.” This will be the 38-year-old’s first foray into the squared circle. In addition to this match, Battle Slam: The Takeover will feature a tournament to determine the promotion’s inaugural champion.

Black has strong ties to AEW, and the star has gotten names like Max Caster and Lee Moriarty to compete on previous Battle Slam cards. Hip-hop pro wrestling acts such as MLW’s Myron Reed also competed with the promotion, and musical acts such as Pastor Troy and former WWE personality Josiah Williams performed for the live audience in attendance.

