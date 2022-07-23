Max Dupri, formally LA Knight in “NXT,” was absent from SmackDown this week. The founder of Maximum Male Models was nowhere to be seen while his sister Maxxine, formerly Sofia Cromwell on “NXT 2.0”, debuted. Now, according to Wade Keller at “PWTorch,” Max has been replaced.

Keller notes that sources close to the situation say that Max Dupri was rubbing people the wrong way backstage. He also stated that before retiring, Vince McMahon wrote Dupri out of the Maximum Male Models storyline a few weeks ago and that Dupri knew last week was going to be his final appearance alongside Ma.çé and Mån.sôör.

It’s uncertain what Max Dupri will be doing on “SmackDown” now, let alone WWE, as no further information has surfaced. He could return to the LA Knight gimmick he made famous in “NXT.” He faced off against Cameron Grimes and Bronson Reed and even had feuds with Grayson Waller and Gunter on his way out. Most notably, Dupri, under the LA Knight name, had a long rivalry with the previously mentioned Grimes in a feud that saw Grimes become Knight’s butler, Ted DiBiase return to WWE, and both men even becoming The Million Dollar Champion.

Max Dupri hasn’t done much since leaving “NXT.” While he was aligned with Maximum Male Models, he didn’t wrestle a single match and instead had a more managerial role on “SmackDown.” This isn’t much of a surprise, though, as in the weeks leading up to Dupri’s main roster debut, he would manage Mace and Mansoor in dark matches in front of the live crowds. Despite not having any matches on TV, Dupri, under the LA Knight name, wrestled one dark match before an episode of “SmackDown” in January of this year. He would fight and defeat former “NXT” North American and Tag Team Champion, Roderick Strong in that bout.

