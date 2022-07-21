A new #1 contender for Josh Alexander’s Impact World Championship will be revealed on tonight’s “Impact on AXS TV”.

The new title challenger will be decided in a clash of tag team partners. The Motor City Machine Guns’ Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin will go one-on-one with the winner getting the match against Alexander at Impact’s Emergence special on Friday, August 12. The Guns teamed with Alexander on last Thursday’s episode to win a six-man tag team match over Violent By Design.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey will defend his X-Division Championship on tonight’s episode against Violent By Design’s Deaner. Bailey was attacked by Deaner and his VBD stablemate Joe Doering after Bailey defeated Alan Angels during last Thursday’s episode.

The road to another title match at Emergence will be featured in a tag team match on tonight’s episode. Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will team up with Mia Yim, who will challenge her for her title at Emergence. They’ll take on the team of Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo.

Tonight’s episode will also feature another clash between Honor No More and Bullet Club when Matt Taven and Mike Bennett and Ace Austin and Chris Bey. Masha Slamovich will look to keep her undefeated run in Impact alive when she goes one-on-one against Madison Rayne.

The following line-up is announced for tonight’s episode:

Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin

Impact X-Division Championship Match: Deaner vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Masha Slamovich vs. Madison Rayne

Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

Johnny Swinger will face Laredo Kid on “Before The Impact” starting at 7:30 PM ET on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Impact on AXS TV” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

