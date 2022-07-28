KUSHIDA is set to make his Impact Wrestling in-ring debut on tonight’s episode of “Impact on AXS TV”. He’ll go one-on-one against former Impact World Champion Rich Swann.

KUSHIDA arrived in Impact during last Thursday’s episode. He ran out to save the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) from an attack by Violent By Design’s Joe Doering and Deaner. The VBD ambush came right after Shelley had defeated Sabin to earn a title shot against Impact World Champion Josh Alexander at the Emergence special coming up on Friday, August 12.

KUSHIDA is one of the most decorated junior heavyweights of his generation. He left WWE this past march, after three years with the company. He had a 161-day reign as NXT Cruiserweight Champion last year.

Prior to signing with WWE in 2019, KUSHIDA was a top star in New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s junior heavyweight division. He’s a six-time former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and had two reigns as the IWGP Junior Tag Team Champions alongside his Time Splitters tag team partner Alex Shelley. Kushida returned to NJPW last month.

Alexander will also be in action on tonight’s episode. He’ll be in a non-title match against Shera. The latest clash between Bullet Club and Honor No More will play out when Ace Austin goes one-on-one against Eddie Edwards. Plus, Laredo Kid and Trey Miguel will team up to face Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice.

The following line-up is announced for tonight’s episode:

Kushida vs. Rich Swann

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Shera

Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards

Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel vs. Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

Bhupinder Gujjar will face Honor No More’s Vincent on “Before The Impact” starting at 7:30 PM ET on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Impact on AXS TV” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

