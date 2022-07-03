Former AEW star and Dark Order member Alan “5” Angels made his Impact debut during the July 2 TV tapings.

During the TV Tapings from the Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, Angels competed in an X-Division Championship Match against “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Bailey would retain the title against Angels, but after the bell, both men were attacked by Cody Deaner and Joe Doering.

Angels announced earlier this week, that once his AEW contract expired, he would be leaving the promotion. His contract expired on June 30 and he became a free agent on July 1.

Below are the full Impact TV taping spoilers, courtesy of Fightful’s Skylar Russell:

– Digital Media Title Match: Brian Myers (c) def. Aidan Prince

– Before The Impact: Gisele Shaw (w/ Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) def. Alisha Edwards

– Johnny Swinger came out with Zicky Dice and cut a promo about wanting to receive a better reaction in his hometown. In response, the crowd chanted ‘We suck’.

– Before The Impact: Bhupinder Gujjar def. Johnny Swinger (w/ Zicky Dice)

IMPACT TV Episode One:

– X Division Championship: Speedball Mike Bailey (c) def. Alan Angels

– After the match, Joe Doering and Deaner attacked Bailey and Angels. After Deaner demanded that Josh Alexander come to the ring, Eric Young came out. Eric Young expressed disappointment in Doering’s loss at Against All Odds and teased a breakup. Deaner asked Young to give them another chance, to which he agreed to.

– Trey Miguel def. Laredo Kid

– PCO (w/ Vincent) def. Black Taurus (w/ Crazzy Steve)

– After the match, Honor No More hit the ring and celebrated with PCO. Heath came from the crowd and hit a neck-breaker on Kenny King before retreating into the crowd.

– Rich Swann def. Shera

– IMPACT Knockouts Championship #1 Contenders Match: Mia Yim def. Deonna Purrazzo

IMPACT TV Episode 2:

– Josh Alexander & The Motor City Machine Guns def. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner and Joe Doering)

– Steve Maclin def. James Storm.

– After the bout, Callihan appeared in the ring and tried to jump Maclin but he retreated.

– Chelsea Green def. Mickie James

– Masha Slamovich def. Tenille Dashwood (w/ Madison Rayne & Gisele Shaw)

– Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Kenny King) (w/ Maria) def. Bullet Club (The Good Brothers, Ace Austin and Chris Bey)





