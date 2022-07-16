What do children and a majority of wrestling fans have in common? They love their action figures and memorabilia.

This past week, Jazwares, the manufacturer behind AEW’s Unrivaled and Unmatched Toy Lines, announced a brand new Brodie Lee figure exclusively for the San Diego Comic-Con event later this month. The former TNT Champion is no stranger to the action figure scene, as, over the past year, he has gotten two figures released — one in the Unmatched Series 3 line and the other in a Ringside Collectibles Two-Pack with Lee’s son, Negative 1. Not only does Lee have AEW figures out there, but he also had 10 WWE figures released under his Luke Harper character. Lee also has another figure on the way, this time, in a red suit.

Wrestling Figure Collectors are familiar with the SDCC Exclusive action figures, as WWE has been releasing them for years. This year’s installment includes the “No Holds Barred” two-pack, featuring the Mattel debut of Zeus, and Hulk Hogan as his character from the title movie, Rip Thomas. Also in recent years, WWE has released SDCC exclusives of legends like Sgt. Slaughter, “Macho Man” Randy Savage in Slim Jim packing and gear, and even a Mr. T exclusive figure.

AEW has a knack for creating their own exclusive figures, as they have partnered with big names like Walmart, Ringside Collectibles, and Amazon to create figures only sold at the respective outlets. More recently, they released a 1 of 3000 Kenny Omega figure on AEW’s ShopAEW.com

Alongside the exclusive Brodie Lee figure announcement, it is almost certain that AEW and Jazwares will show off and announce future figures at the event — something they’ve done at past conventions. While this is the first Comic-Con exclusive announced for AEW, it surely won’t be their last this year.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]