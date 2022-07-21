AEW Commentator Jim Ross believes the President of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan, is on “the verge of becoming overloaded” with all the projects he manages daily. On top of running All Elite Wrestling, Khan is also the co-owner of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and the English soccer team Fulham F.C. He also recently added being the Owner of Ring of Honor to his list of duties.

Khan’s father, Shahid Khan, recently ranked sixth among the wealthiest owners in the NFL, but unfortunately, that hasn’t led to much success for the team on the field. The Jaguars ranked dead last in the NFL for two straight seasons while Tony’s other club, Fulham, is currently gearing up to play in the Premier League after being promoted this past season.

With Tony spending his Wednesdays and the occasional weekend working in AEW, that leaves him very little time to run his other companies, and “Good Ole’ J.R.” believes that’s becoming an issue.

“Because he’s a one-man band,” Ross said during the latest episode of the “Grilling JR” podcast. “He’s tremendous in how he manages all the projects and they’re not mickey mouse projects. You’re talking about a major soccer club in England, you’re talking about an NFL franchise in Jacksonville.”

Although McMahon isn’t currently the active CEO and Chairman of WWE right now, he and Khan do share one thing in common, according to Ross. With Tony spending so much time devoting himself to the success of AEW and his other companies, Ross compared one aspect of the way they live their lives.

“So [Tony Khan] doesn’t really have a life; his life is the products he manages,” Ross said. “In that respect, he’s McMahon-like because Vince has no life other than the wrestling business.”

